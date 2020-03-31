Infectious disease expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles, who has quickly become one of the faces for trusted information on Covid-19, is taking to Facebook to answer your pandemic questions.

The microbiologist, who recently found herself under the Herald's microscope, continues to warn people to stay in their bubble as the virus continues to spread. She is due to answer audience questions each day at 3:30pm.

The effect of Kiwis' actions to halt the spread of the coronavirus will take as least two weeks to see, she told Newstalk ZB recently.

Fifty-eight new cases of Covid-19 were announced today, with the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand now at 647.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said while there had been a drop in the number, he didn't think that it reflected a drop in the number of cases. The expectation was still that the number of cases would continue to rise.

Fourteen people are in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care units in a stable condition.

Anne Guenole died of the virus on Sunday morning. The 73-year-old was admitted to Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth on Wednesday with suspected influenza.

Her family told The Herald she barely travelled outside of her West Coast home.

She had only been in contact with one traveller they knew of, her son Peter who had returned from Australia five weeks ago. She had also attended a funeral in Greymouth with some attendees from the North Island about 10 days before she fell ill.

Bloomfield said there was still a strong link to overseas travel and contact with already confirmed cases.

Clusters would be investigated and contact-traced, he said.

Seventy-four people with coronavirus have since recovered, he said.

People should take the worst-case scenarios - which suggested fourteen thousand people could die if Covid-19 spreads out of control in New Zealand - "very seriously" as they show what would happen if the country didn't take lockdown measures, he said.

Bloomfield said it was up to the Government how long NZ would be in lockdown.

Ideally, NZ wanted to break the chain of transmission and ultimately eradicate the virus, he said.

The country has been on lockdown since Thursday, when the Covid-19 alert level was raised to four, severely restricting the movements of Kiwis and enforcing the closure of all non-essential businesses.