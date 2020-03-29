Gull service station boss Dave Bodger is urging all of his franchisees to let truckies use their toilets after reports of some having nowhere to go.

Truck drivers around the country have been left flabbergasted after rules announced by the Government last week meant they've been locked out of cafes and service station around the country.

Some told the Herald the problem got so dire, drivers told the Herald, that some of their colleagues were left with no choice but to relieve themselves on the side of the road, in bushes or even in buckets.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Light relief? Truckies say they can use public toilets; service stations say 'no'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Alert level 4 lockdown means no coffee, toilets for truck drivers transporting supplies

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 85 new cases in NZ, rules for leaving the house clarified

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: Unsung heroes of Tauranga's lockdown

Advertisement

While the advice from Government officials was an advisory to local councils and service stations, only some councils had so far got on board.

BP, Z and Caltex service stations still refuse to let truck drivers use their facilities stating they want to put the safety of their own staff first, and the advice was simply that and not a mandate.

But Bodger today told the Herald he would hope that all Gull service station franchisees would be allowing truck drivers to use their facilities.

"We asked that they show every courtesy and every piece of respect and said these guys are essential service and they need somewhere to go.

"There might be sites out there saying 'bugger off, go away' with a Gull brand on them but I haven't been made aware of that and I would be somewhat upset if that was the case because I don't think it's a major issue."

He was surprised to learn that other service stations were turning truck drivers away.

"I think everybody should be doing it, it's a common courtesy I would have thought.

One could also ask councils to step in with this also. They could possibly open some themselves."

However, coffee was still not deemed an essential service so none of the manned Gull sites were yet serving that.

Advertisement

The NZ Trucking Association and Road Transport Forum have been urgently trying to rectify the situation for its members, some of whom had been reduced to tears as they were continually being turned away from public amenities.

Ngatea woman Jo Neustroski has been in the trucking industry for 20 years and said she's never experienced anything like what they'd been through the past few days.

"A lot of drivers work away all week, not getting home every day. Not all drivers get to stay in motels or hotels, a lot stay in their trucks.

"Every human being is entitled to the basic essentials in life and one of them is being able to go to the toilet. Nobody wants to be going out on to the side of the road and having a crap, especially during the day.

"It's making drivers feel like third-world citizens in our own country and that's why drivers are getting upset."

Ngatea truck driver Jo Neustroski says the past few days had been humiliating for drivers who have not been allowed to use any public toilets, or those at depots. Photo / Supplied

Napier truck driver Andrew Landy said it was a horrible situation.

"I live in Napier and I regularly do runs up to Hamilton and Auckland.

"I get to my destination in Hamilton and Auckland and they've got signs everywhere saying the facilities are for employees only and they're getting really nasty about it.

"I'm like 'what the hell are we supposed to do?' We're moving stuff so that everyone can eat, but we're being treated like crap."

A spokesperson for BP said it was in regular contact with MBIE and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to ensure it's fully complying with their requirements.

However, during the level 4 alert BP facilities were available only for their own staff and emergency workers in uniform.

A spokeswoman for Z and Caltex service stations said the Government had "requested we consider opening our toilets, they have not mandated it".

Neither service station would be serving coffee to any member of the public as per earlier directives from MBIE and MPI who deemed it a "non-essential service".

She acknowledged it was "a big issue for our truck drivers, and we can confirm that we have been in touch with officials as to how we could provide an alternative solution using our sites".

"We will continue to work with them over the coming days to reach a good outcome for both our people and truck drivers."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website