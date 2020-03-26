The DJ from a Wellington wedding that's being treated as a cluster of Covid-19 is relieved he wasn't up close and personal with the crowd for the gig.

As of yesterday morning there were a total of 283 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health will provide the latest update this afternoon.

Health authorities are investigating several possible clusters of the virus around the country, including the wedding, Marist College, and people associated with the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The wedding was held on Saturday March 14 at Boomrock Lodge, which is on 650ha of farmland in Ohariu Valley.

Advertisement

It's unclear how many people from the wedding have contracted Covid-19, but it's understood it came from a guest who had travelled from the UK.

The wedding's DJ first became aware of the situation when he received a text from the groom, followed by a phone call from a nurse.

The DJ, who did not want to be named, said his ears pricked up when people were thanked for coming "far and wide" during the wedding speeches.

"I just took note of it, but even back then it [Covid-19] wasn't really as big as it is now, it was still bubbling way and happening overseas and still heading our way really," he told the Herald.

To his relief, the DJ had set up his equipment on a balcony outside and was at least a couple of metres away from guests during the evening. He has not developed any symptoms.

But he was worried for others, even though the dance floor wasn't full the whole night.

"Weddings these days are not like they used to be when I was a kid when everyone got on the dance floor and was really clustered. Nowadays probably everyone jumps on for the first couple of songs and then they scatter."

Boomrock's managing director Ollie Ormand did not answer the Herald's questions about what measures had been taken at the lodge.

Advertisement

"As you can imagine we are all dealing with plenty at the moment."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

But Ormand said the business has been complying with all government and district health board advice.

According to the Ministry of Health website there are 50 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 across the Wellington region's three district health boards.