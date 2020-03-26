Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fled Canada with son Archie on a private jet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun reports that the trio has moved permanently to California in a hasty move before borders between Canada and the US were shut by both the US President and Canadian Prime Minister.

The Sussexes are currently in lockdown in a new home near Hollywood, in a celebrity neighbourhood close to Bel Air.

Last night a royal insider told the Sun: "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.

"But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

"They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

The moved has been dubbed "Megxit 2" and is said to have left members of the Royal Family horrified by the decision as they feel the effects of the virus at home in the UK.

Yesterday it was revealed that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, tested positive for Covid-19 and The Queen and Prince Philip were put into self-isolation.

In another shock move, Disney yesterday appeared to push ahead with a charity film for elephants despite the virus concerns. Meghan was also revealed to be providing a voice-over for the film.

The deal was believed to have been initiated after Harry was caught speaking to the company's boss Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King in London last year.

Sources revealed the release had been long planned to coincide with Earth Month, which begins next Wednesday.

The film will raise money for the charity Elephants Without Borders and Meghan is said to have done the voiceover as a charitable act.

