The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have pleaded on Instagram for their followers to stay home and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are isolating at their home on Vancouver Island in Canada, shared a post on Instagram with the six WHO recommendations.

They then posted three pictures of healthcare workers helping to fight coronavirus in hospitals across the world.

The couple wrote: "For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further."

The photos showcased the medical workers holding signs urging people to stay at home while they battle the disease.

Medical staff from Wales held up the Welsh flag and a sign that read: "We stay here for you. Please stay home for us."

The two other photos shared the same sentiments.

The couple also emphasised to their 11.3 million followers the importance of staying home.

The post continued: "Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring.

"None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight Covid-19.

"Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful."

They also added: "No matter where you are, the World Health Organisation have shared guidelines that can help.

"You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO."

The Sussex' comments come as they are practising what they preach and self-isolating in Canada with their son Archie.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

