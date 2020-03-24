The Government has introduced strict new measures in a bid to enforce social distancing, but a cute message from a toddler might be all that's needed to do the trick.

Australian radio and TV star Hamish Blake's daughter Rudy looks every inch the innocent babe, but in a video uploaded to Instagram by mum Zoe Foster Blake, she has said exactly what will happen if people don't stay home.

The clip starts with Rudy saying: "Everybody listen up, you've got to stay home. If you don't, I'll scream".

In case viewers don't believe her, the tiny 2-year-old repeats: "I'm going to scream so don't be naughty.

"This is serious. Stay home. You have to stay home," she said wagging a finger for emphasis. "This is serious."

It should come as no surprise the clip has gathered a whopping 239,000 likes and 10,500 comments since it was posted two hours ago.

One person wrote: "Omg, she's soooo cute but oh so very serious — I'm paying attention!"

A second added: "I've never been so happy watching a video, she is just the cutest little button."

Others, tagging their friends, said: "This is the content we need right now", and another said: "This is the best thing I have seen all day."

Young Rudy's video has struck a chord and comes after Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison dressed down those flouting social distancing recommendations at bars and beaches over the weekend.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

