Over 800 animals have a new home after Kiwis responded to SPCA'S plea for help.

The charity put out a call for help ahead of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown at midnight Wednesday.

"In light of the recent Government announcements during this uncertain time Covid-19 presents us with, our centre will be closing to the public for adoptions from Wednesday afternoon at 4pm," a statement said.

Anyone wanting to adopt was urged to visit their local SPCA branch before it closed.

"We will be practising social distancing so please be prepared to wait if we have too many people in the centre at any one time."

Non-essential services will close once Covid-19 alert level 4 is activated and New Zealanders must stay at home.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen said it was the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a furry friend.

"Now is an ideal time to adopt, as many families will be spending time at home.

"That means lots of quality time to spend with your new furry family member. Kiwis who adopt an animal give them a second chance and a loving home for life."

And New Zealanders responded to the call in droves, with 828 animals adopted in the only a few days.

An SPCA update said the charity was "incredibly touched" by the overwhelming support.

"Thank you so much to everyone who visited an SPCA Centre and gave one of our animals the loving family they deserve, and of course to everyone who helped spread the word."

Any animals not adopted by midnight Wednesday will remain in the care of SPCA staff.

"While we don't have all the answers about how we will be operating over the next four weeks right now, we will continue to keep you updated as soon as we can share more information," a statement said.

"Once again, thank you so much for all your support for the animals during this time!"