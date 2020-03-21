A couple who spent two years and thousands of dollars planning their wedding cancelled the night before their nuptials because of Covid-19.

Samantha Mason and Josh Groom lost several thousand dollars in the decision but believe it was the best option to keep friends and family safe from the coronavirus.

Mason, 31, said the Hamilton couple woke up to what was supposed to be their dream wedding at Castaways Resort in Waiuku on Thursday, knowing they would not be celebrating their big day.

"We cancelled it the night before. A week beforehand, things started to unravel."

With 85 guests on the list, 10 were lost to travel restrictions implemented by the Government to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Mason's United Kingdom based brother made it in before the restrictions took place but then discovered a close contact colleague had been confirmed with the virus.

He and Mason's father were tested and found negative but the couple let guests know, causing more to drop off the list.

The final blow came the night before the wedding, following recommendations that anyone who had travelled to New Zealand self-isolate for 14 days or risk being deported.

"That was a good chunk of our guests - at least a dozen who had already made it into the country. They had travelled from the UK, United States and Australia.

"So we just decided, in the end, it wasn't worth risking the health of the people we love the most."

That included immune-compromised guests and elderly relatives such as Mason's 93-year-old grandmother.

"It was pretty tough because we were already out at the venue and everything was ready to go and all our guests were there."

Mason said her hairdresser and a bridesmaid were also pregnant and she felt it wasn't worth it to put them at risk.

"I thought 'I don't want this'. I don't want to risk the vendors, our staff and friends and family. As tough as it was, it was a no brainer at the same time."

Everything was organised and most of it was already paid for.

That included the venue and catering, music, cake, hair and make-up, flowers, the photographer, the rings, the dress and much more.

"We'd been looking forward to this day for such a long time. We'll do it again and we can be happy and not stressed and we can hug and kiss and have the day that we dreamt of.

"Because we've been crying and stressed - it's just been so awful and quite traumatic."

Fortunately they had not booked a honeymoon.

Mason said the vendors involved in the wedding had been overwhelmingly supportive and agreed to pick up the event at a rescheduled date, making the financial loss only about $3000.

She said one of the saddest parts of having to postpone was the effect on other major life decisions.

"We had planned on starting a family after getting married and it's not that we are not so traditional that we want marriage before children, however now doesn't feel like a very good time to get pregnant and need medical care.

"So we will be putting off those sorts of things for sure."

Her message to other couples in a similar situation was to do what was right for them.

"For us personally it was just keeping our loved ones safe. My message is to think it through really hard.

"If we weren't to get any money back so be it but it wasn't about that. It was bigger than that in the end.

"My heart goes out to everybody in this position because it is really tough."