People using Wellington Regional Hospital's Emergency Department waiting room as a shortcut are increasing the risk of spreading disease.

In a statement Capital and Coast District Health Board said the ED was experiencing a high level of unnecessary foot traffic through its waiting room, because people were cutting through to get to other areas of the hospital.

"This can affect the ability of ED staff to properly triage and manage patients, and hinders infection control measures by increasing the risk of spreading contagion to other areas of the hospital.

"This is particularly important as health authorities respond to Covid-19 and prepare for the coming flu season, which is expected to see an increase in unwell people presenting to ED with flu and flu-like symptoms", the DHB said.

The DHB has urged people to only use the entrance to the ED if they are specifically seeking ED care.

As part of a trial the hospital is undertaking, anyone who arrives at the ED is being assessed against coronavirus criteria at the front entrance.

But staff in charge of this, who are in personal protection equipment as a precaution, are having to redirect non-ED patients, visitors, and staff to other entrances of the hospital.

The DHB said anyone in need of ED care who entered the hospital via another entrance could be directed there from the main reception or by a Wellington Hospitals Foundation volunteer.

Meanwhile, routine testing for Covid-19 is being rolled out across the country.

Health Minister David Clark said this would provide more clues about whether there is community transmission.

It will become part of the normal routine for testing for the common flu, and comes amid uncertainty about whether Covid-19 is being transmitted in the community.

DHBs in the Wellington and Southland regions are planning to open testing stations shortly.

Capital & Coast, Hutt Valley, and Wairarapa DHBs are providing a three-pronged response to Coronavirus.

A CCDHB spokesman said part of this response included the establishment of Community Based Assessment Clinics.

Locations for these clinics were being mapped to ensure communities with low primary care coverage and therefore who were more vulnerable, were being prioritised, he said.

"We continue to work closely with primary care around the response to Covid-19 in the Greater Wellington Region, including how the community clinics will be staffed."