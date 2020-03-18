Prince George and Princess Charlotte are to be home schooled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two children - the oldest children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - will be switching to "remote learning" for the foreseeable future as Thomas's in Battersea, south London, are encouraging parents to take children out of classes by the end of the week as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the disease.

A spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools - which has four sites in the city - told The Sun: "Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the coronavirus situation, Thomas's London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday March 20.

"From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system.

"This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

However, the educational facility - which charges £19,000 (NZ$38,200) a year - will be keeping its doors open until the Easter holidays for those families not able to look after their kids during working hours.

The spokesperson continued: "In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are 'front line staff' in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, March 26.

"We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

George, 6, is in his second year at the school, while his 4-year-old sister started Reception in September last year.