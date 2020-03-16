At a time when the thought of sharing anything has us recoiling, many may be reconsidering their approach to working out during the coronavirus pandemic.

While gyms are taking measures to improve cleanliness and encourage increased hygiene awareness among users, being the 20th person to sweat it out on a rowing machine today may not be so appealing.

READ MORE:
Coronavirus: Actor Idris Elba tests positive
Coronavirus: UK, New York in lockdown as Jacinda Ardern prepares to unveil New Zealand economic rescue plan
Coronavirus: Wall Street ends 12pc down, worst day since 1987 crash
Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact

Here are five alternative ways you can work out from the comfort of your own home, without setting foot in a gym.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1. Les Mills On Demand:

An easy solution to keeping up your fitness levels at home. Photo / Les Mills
An easy solution to keeping up your fitness levels at home. Photo / Les Mills

Les Mills On Demand is an online digital solution for gym-goers of all skill levels.

The app features workouts and classes including strength, cardio, HIIT, dance and flexibility. Plus, users don't have to be a Les Mills club member to join and you can check it all out by way of a free trial.

2. YouTube workouts:

YouTube is packed to the brim with workouts. Best of all, they're free. And if you have a smart TV you can basically create your own home gym by loading the video onto your living room screen.

Simply choose a video that suits your fitness level, desired workout, or equipment availability and go for gold.

From soothing yoga to a quick fat burning fix, there's plenty to keep you active.



3. Zwift:

Fancy riding the Tour de France with cycling elite and doing it all in the comfort of your own home? Enter Zwift.

Zwift is a virtual training game for running and cycling in which users pay a monthly fee to train with and compete against runners and riders across the globe in real-time.

The use of structured workouts and social group rides promises to keep you motivated and accountable.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. Kayla Itsines SWEAT:

Australian Instagram star Kayla Itsines and her gruelling workouts are as famous as her rock hard abs.

As part of her massive fitness empire, Itsines created the SWEAT app which guides you through a series of work outs, encourages good nutrition and tracks your progress.

Paying users can choose from bodyweight workouts, strength workouts with machines and heavy weights, yoga, or a specific postpartum program.

View this post on Instagram

ARMS & ABS ⁣⁣⁣ I’m doing BBG in the gym here but you absolutely do NOT have to. One of the great things about my BBG program is that it requires minimal equipment, which means you can do your workouts at home, outdoors or even while you’re travelling (or in the gym like me 💪😄). If you’re about to get started with the beginner weeks of BBG, you will ONLY need the following: ⁣⁣ ⁣ ✅Recovery Band ⁣⁣⁣ ✅Resistance Band ⁣⁣⁣ ✅Mat⁣⁣⁣ ✅Dumbbells⁣⁣⁣ ✅Chair ⁣⁣⁣ ✅Foam Roller ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Once you're through the beginner weeks, you'll also need the following:⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣✅Skipping Rope⁣⁣⁣ ✅Step⁣⁣⁣ ✅Bosu⁣⁣⁣ ✅Bench⁣⁣⁣ ✅Medicine ball⁣⁣⁣ ✅Barbell⁣⁣⁣ ✅Kettlebell⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ But ladies, do not feel like you have to buy all of these items at once! If you’re doing BBG in the gym, most should provide these as part of the equipment available. If you’re doing BBG at home, try using household items like milk cartons filled with sand or water to replace your dumbbells or an old towel instead of a yoga mat. Comment below if you’d like me to film a video showing you some AT HOME substitutes for the equipment in BBG! ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ www.kaylaitsines.com/app⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #SWEATathome #BBGathome #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBG2020 #BBGcommunity #armsandabs #fitnessvideo #workoutvideo

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on

5. Centr by Chris Hemsworth:

On the celebrity bandwagon, comes the app by Thor himself.

Centr is a personalised health and fitness app that gives you access to Chris Hemsworth's team and promises to help you train, eat and live better.

Monthly paying subscribers can customise everything to their goals, fitness level and diet preferences. The app promises to be "your PT, dietician, chef and wellness coach all in one."

Headspace:

In uncertain times, mental fitness plays a vital role in ensuring we respond to situations the best we can and can support those around us.

Meditation apps like the popular Headspace have been shown to help people stress less, focus more and even sleep better. While Headspace charges users a subscription fee, there are plenty of similar free apps too.