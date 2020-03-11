The requirement to self-isolate has been extended to every traveller from Italy which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says is "effectively" a border control.

And the Government has issued a stern warning for people with health conditions to reconsider overseas cruises.

Ardern has also hinted that there might also be further restrictions on cruise ships from coming to New Zealand's shores.

Any Kiwis booked on a cruise in the coming months have been urged to contact their travel agent or cruise operator for specific information.

"The virus can spread quickly on board cruises due to the close contact between passengers," Safe Travel said.

"Some cruise ships have been put into quarantine, and countries have denied entry to ports, which can have significant consequences for travellers."

The number of confirmed cases remains at five with all patients now discharged from hospital and no more suspected cases.

The updated travel restrictions and advice comes after a special Covid-19 subcommittee meeting chaired by Ardern.

In a briefing to media, she said the self-isolation requirements had been extended to all of Italy, where they had previously been limited to the northern region.

The restrictions for South Korean tourists remain in place as do the travel bans for people coming from China and Iran, unless they're New Zealand citizens.

Ardern said South Korea and Italy weren't in the travel ban category due to the openness of their coronavirus reporting, health systems and border checks.

And requiring tourists to self-isolate for 14 days after getting through New Zealand's borders was a big enough turn-off.

"It has effectively had the same effect as an entire border exclusion, said Ardern.

"[Self-isolation] gives us a bit of flexibility to put in separate states and regions where entire border restrictions don't give us that flexibility."

The Regal Princess cruise ship is docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the US today after a "no sail" order by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after coronavirus fears. New Zealand has hinted that there might also be further restrictions on cruise ships from coming to New Zealand's shores. Photo / AP

Earlier, Opposition leader Simon Bridges called for a full travel ban for tourists from Italy and South Korea, like Australia has done.

The extension to the travel restrictions then reached a head during a heated day in Parliament after Bridges went on the attack in the House as to why there wasn't a specific Covid-19 plan.

Ardern retaliated and said there was - the New Zealand Influenza Pandemic Plan.

"If the member is criticising it, he may wish to reflect it was produced in mid-2017 under his Government.

"Finally, I again want to point out this is a global issue, not the time for scaremongering and politicking like that member continues to do."

Bridges continued to press the point about having a specific plan and which was met with a stern response form Ardern.

"It's already in operation and to suggest otherwise is irresponsible."