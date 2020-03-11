With the year anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings just days away, there will likely be people experiencing a range of emotions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead Sunday's anniversary of the deadly attacks, which thousands are expected to attend.

The event was almost cancelled in light of coronavirus fears, but Ministry of Health officials have given it the go-ahead.

Fresh minds psychologist Laura Barkwill said the trauma of the day, in which attacks on two Christchurch mosques caused 51 deaths, had not only affected those who saw or heard what happened, but others who were simply shocked.

"I think it affected people far and wide, both in terms of people who were at the mosque or in that community in Christchurch in general but just for anyone in New Zealand it was a triggering thing, as in, how could this happen in our safe and happy country?"

Barkwill, who also answered calls on the 1737 helpline number in the days after the event, said any anxiety or emotion could occur before, during or after the day of significance.

"I think often, especially for people who were directly affected or witnessed it or were nearby, those first anniversaries can be quite upsetting and trigger memories and different emotions associated with what they may have been feeling at the time.

"From my perspective it is having a bit of awareness about what works for you."

Some people would take comfort in talking about it; but for others would prefer to be alone or with friends.

"For some people talking about it makes them feel better ... for other people talking about it is just really retraumatising, and they feel like they're reliving it - and makes them feel worse.

"It's finding a balance in between. It's okay to talk about it if you want to and at the same time it's okay to spend some time engaging in some activities that self-soothe, or do some self care, that makes you feel a bit grounded."

That could be surrounding yourself with family or friends or getting among nature and going for a walk.

"Connecting with nature is definitely a big one. Doing something as simple as going or a walk if you feel comfortable or even just sitting outside and noticing what you can see and hear that's here and now rather than what happened on the day.

"Just really simple things like that can help in being centred; [thinking] actually this isn't happening today, it happened a year ago and we're safe today."



TOP TIPS TO LOOK AFTER YOURSELF:

• Share a cuppa and a korero,

• Take a break from the news and social media,

• Remember the little things that make you feel good,

• Stick to your routine if you can,

• Rest. Time out helps,

• Head outside, go for a walk, get among nature.