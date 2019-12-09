A group of teens have banded together to sing for the victims of the Samoan measles crisis.

Called TONE6, the troupe of six young Pasifika teens are from range of Auckland high schools and have trained at SUPA, SaintzUp Performing Arts Trust.

Ranging in age from 14 to 17, the group appeared on TVNZ's Breakfast show with John Campbell this morning to sing a tribute song to Samoa.

Cambpell asks the group what it feels like to sing their chosen song, titled Tu I Laga.

Seletute Tu'ima, 15, told him: "I feel like for us, it's very emotional. Especially being young Pasifika Polynesia kids. All of us are not Samoan but having that Polynesian connection it just gives it that sense of being emotional, sincere and sending condolences."

The measles outbreak in Samoa has claimed 68 lives and around 4500 cases have been reported.

Yesterday the Herald reported people without the measles vaccine have been told to leave a red flag or cloth outside their homes.

