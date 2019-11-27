Christmas came early for a lucky few, as Kris Kringle himself paid a visit to the children at Auckland's Starship Hospital.

And Santa brought some friends to the mini parade: a few of his elves, Santa bears, Cinderella along with her ugly step-sisters and Nutcracker dancers all came along to meet the kids.

Around 40 children currently in Starship care were able to escape their wards for half an hour to meet the volunteer performers, as dancers from Mt Eden Ballet School transformed into Nutcracker dancers.

5-year-old Edwina Rogers with Nutcracker dancers from Mt Eden Ballet School. Photo / Peter Meecham.

Volunteer Michelle Lafferty said the children loved the experience, held in the hospital's atrium on Sunday.

"They were gorgeous, it was amazing," she said.

"There was one girl who wished for a Frozen Barbie doll and bizarrely, she was given one.

"She was so happy, she just screamed," Lafferty said.

Kathlyn Shanahan, 13, met Santa and was gifted a Frozen Barbie doll. Photo / Peter Meecham

Starship Hospital was so happy with how the event went that they are planning to run it again next year.

Organised by the Farmers Santa Parade, the 15 volunteers donned costumes from the Santa Parade wardrobe.

Santa was the star of the show for many of the children, but there was also face painting and Christmas activities organised by Radio Lollipop, Lafferty said.

Santa high fives a child during the special parade at Starship Hospital on November 24. Photo / Peter Meecham

The experience aimed to give a Christmas experience to the kids who can't leave hospital.

Lafferty said the volunteers didn't want the children to miss out just because they were unwell.

She said it was a humbling experience.

"It feels really lovely when you're a person who is well enough to be able to give your time to give your time to make someone's Christmas a bit better."

