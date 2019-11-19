Letters: Overhead internet threat looms from powerful 5G network

I am concerned to learn the space component of 5G is well under way.

In October, the International Telecommuncation Union posted an application from SpaceX for another 30,000 satellites to be launched in low orbit. With their earlier approval, that will give SpaceX 42,000 satellites permitted to be launched into orbit. Powerful radio beams will come from each satellite to all populated places on Earth, except Alaska, northern Canada, northern Europe and Russia. They will be the lucky ones.

The rest of us will have 24-hour radiation from low orbit in the ionosphere, which provides power for the global electrical circuit. One scientist explained that you cannot contaminate the global electrical circuit with millions of pulsed, modulated radio signals without destroying all life on Earth.

A much smaller launch of 66 satellites by the Iridium Corporation in 1998 providing cellphone service, saw people reporting health problems. Birds were not flying. Homing pigeons lost their way, The death rate in the US rose by 5 per cent immediately. If 66 satellites did this, what will 42,000 do? The SpaceX satellite beams are 1000 times more powerful than the Iridium satellites.

I would strongly urge the Government to rescind the radio frequencies it has allotted to 5G as a protest against this mass extermination.

DONNA MUMMERY

Whanganui



Great service

Last week I had reason to take my old-fashioned car to two different businesses for a problem.

No1 man couldn't do what I figured was wrong, so he very kindly offered to take my car to No2 man for the particular job, for which I was so grateful.

These men gave me the greatest "old fashioned service" without hesitation. I was driving my car the next day, a very happy lady. I hope these two obliging businessmen read the Chronicle. They will know who they are.

Even the office lady was on to it when, on ringing me, advised job done and will deliver my "Rolls" to my home.

So thank you to these three people, I commend you.

E. MORRISON

Whanganui



Bus shelter cost

How nice that the state-of-the-art bus shelter will be built outside the new library in Rangiora St.

What about the wooden one opposite the dairy? Why couldn't that have been moved? It has all the birds, ferns etc that the glass one has and is more durable.

All that expense when we have footpaths that need repairing, more bus shelters, as at present we have none. Will they all be made of glass? Not likely.

What I'd like to know Mr Gruebsch, is how a bus shelter makes a more comfortable option for our Castlecliff residents? In what way?

MARGARET HADDON

Castlecliff



Wonderful hospital

Having recently spent two nights in our hospital, I felt the need to write and say a huge thank-you to everyone I encountered in that time.

From the team in WAM, then A&E, to the surgical team, the theatre staff and the team in the surgical ward, I cannot speak highly enough of each and every one of you.

We need to support our wonderful hospital. Thank you so much.

K BOURNE

Whanganui