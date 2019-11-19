I am concerned to learn the space component of 5G is well under way.

In October, the International Telecommuncation Union posted an application from SpaceX for another 30,000 satellites to be launched in low orbit. With their earlier approval, that will give SpaceX 42,000 satellites permitted to be launched into orbit. Powerful radio beams will come from each satellite to all populated places on Earth, except Alaska, northern Canada, northern Europe and Russia. They will be the lucky ones.

READ MORE:
Letters: Overhead internet threat looms from powerful 5G network
Premium - Letters: 'OK Boomer' and coping with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.