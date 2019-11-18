I was interested to read of the initiative to extend tourism on the river (Chronicle, November 16). It is a great idea, and Whanganui has benefited from another type of cultural tourism over many years.

This cultural tourism relates to the arts and doesn't have the support of Whanganui & Partners, although the council does recognise its importance to the local economy.
Cultural tourism has been a buzzword elsewhere for some time, and Whanganui is fast gaining a reputation as an eminent cultural city.

As such, the Whanganui Camera Club played host to a convention on behalf of the Photographic Society

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.