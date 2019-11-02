Hawke's Bay healthcare experts are calling for more to be done to protect young people against meningococcal B disease.

Meningococcal disease is an uncommon, life-threatening infection which can cause meningitis and septicaemia, with the B strain representing around half of all cases in 2019.

GPs in Hawke's Bay are calling for secondary schools to take the lead in preventing the spread of Meningococcal B.

Babies, children under five and teenagers are the most susceptible groups.

Lindisfarne College GP Graeme McCrory recently vaccinated 165 boys over a two-day period.

GPs are calling for students to get immunised against meningococcal B disease. Photo / File
He advised parents to get their children vaccinated before they leave home

