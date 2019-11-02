On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
She said a vaccination is like an insurance policy.
"We insure our homes yet not many of them burn down, but when they do its catastrophic, it's a disaster, it's the same with meningitis.
"The concern is that once the teens are independent and, in a hostel, or flat, and are out all night, that it's easy to miss someone looking like they are simply sleeping when in fact they could be unconscious in bed."
She said until the vaccine is funded, there will continue to be people who miss out on the vaccine.
A strain specific to New Zealand resulted in a prolonged epidemic of meningococcal B between 1991 and 2007, claiming 252 lives and 6128 cases.
As a result, a tailor-made vaccine, called MeNZB, was introduced between 2004 and 2008.
Infants who were vaccinated during the last epidemic are no longer considered immune, and need to be vaccinated again as they head into the high-risk teenage group, with new vaccine Bexsero now available in New Zealand.
Otago University student health nurse Melanie Philip encourages parents to make sure their children are vaccinated prior to entering residential halls in their first year.
"I'd love everyone to have the vaccine and I would like it to be on the schedule so that everyone has access to it, in the meantime we try and educate students and their families on how important it is to be vaccinated."
While the vaccination is available in New Zealand, it is not funded as part of the National Immunisation Schedule.
Meningococcal disease has flu-like symptoms, with headaches, fever, a sore throat and a rash.
One in 10 patients who contract the disease die, and one in five survivors have permanent disabilities, including brain damage, amputated limbs and hearing loss.