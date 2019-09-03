Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash yet again for her parenting choices.

The mum of four has been slammed on social media for allowing her 6-year-old North West to wear "giant" hoop earrings.

In a recent Instagram photo, the reality TV star and her eldest child can be seen doing a "pinky promise," with North wearing oversized earrings.

"Cute but those giant hoops for a little girl? She's not even 11 yet," wrote one follower.

"I worry for her ears! I'm nearly 30 and I still worry someone/a child or my dog will rip them out!" wrote another.

The criticism didn't stop there, with another social media user dubbing the child's look "ridiculous."

North West's sophisticated looks often sparked outrage. Photo / Getty Images

Another begged Kardashian West to "dress North according to her age".

"This is sooo not OK," they wrote.

In April the mother of four was criticised over a post she shared on Instagram of North wearing makeup and holding a cellphone.

Fans were quick to lash out at Kardashian West, saying North is too young to be wearing makeup and that her mother should be "teaching her to play like a child".

One said: "Take the phone away from her and teach her how to play like a straight forward child and not model !!!!!!"

Another commented: "It's ridiculous, I'd rather see a book [in] her hand personally, not that my opinion matters lol."

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter, North, spotted in downtown New York. Photo / Getty Images

And another agreed, saying: "Give her a book."

Last June Kardashian West also caused an uproar when North was seen sporting long, straight hair - instead of her naturally curly hair.

Considering North's age, fans accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of "bad parenting" for using hot tools on her daughter's locks.

Many also criticised Kardashian West for suggesting to North there was something wrong with her natural hair by straightening it.

"Am I the only person fuuummin that North West has straight hair???" asked one Twitter user.

"I'm sorry is Kim STRAIGHTENING this poor child's hair????? This baby is 5 years old I'm calling the police," added another.

A third wrote: "North is so cute but I don't like that Kim is straightening her hair so young give her a chance to appreciate her natural curls."

"It's a kiiiidd. Kids shouldn't go through that. Her hair is curly and beautiful and she should wear it like that. My sister's hair got completely destroyed when she was just 11 cuz my parents straightened it," wrote another user.