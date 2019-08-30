An Auckland mother reveals the impact of the measles outbreak on her new family.

Most parents with newborn babies spend their days enduring constant, all consuming worry: Is my baby eating enough? Sleeping enough? Are they warm enough? Happy enough? Growing enough? Are they meeting all their milestones? Do they have silent reflux? Are they getting enough tummy time to stimulate their body and mind - and will I ever sleep again?

As a new mother, these questions are rattling around my brain throughout the day. It's easy to feel overwhelmed by all that comes with parenting a tiny baby who is completely dependent on you.

But when I stop and think about it, we really only have one all-important job as parents: to keep our babies safe.

Many mothers talk about their "inner mama bear": A sense of extreme inner strength that leaves you feeling like you could take on the toughest task, or person, in order to make sure no harm comes to your child.

But what if you found yourself in a situation where you couldn't protect your baby and you were left feeling helpless and vulnerable?

Our country's measles outbreak has put me in this terrifying reality. I have no way to protect my 2-month-old because he is too young to be vaccinated.

I can't put him to bed at night and promise that he is safe.

For my husband and I this means we can't do "normal" new parenting things with our baby like going to the supermarket, the mall, cafes, playgroup, or even the doctor's office, because of the risk of my baby catching the measles. That's the advice we've been given by our Plunket nurse and a doctor: if we want to avoid measles, stay at home and avoid public places.

Until he is immunised at 12-months, my baby can't go to daycare. This means I have to either delay my return to work, which will cause financial strain on my family, or enlist my wider family to help us out.

In the meantime, every person wanting to visit us is asked of their immunisation status before they come over and anyone who walks in my door is greeted with hand sanitiser.

While this might sound over the top to some, it's literally the only tool I have to protect my baby against something which, according to the Ministry of Health, could cause him horrific pain, pneumonia, deafness, permanent brain damage and, god forbid, death.

It's heartbreaking to be just 11 weeks in and feel like your right as a parent has been taken from you. The choices made by others have decided your own, created your child's new reality and denied you the chance to fully enjoy this special time.

If you have the choice, I truly don't understand why you wouldn't make the decision to protect your child and others. To not roll the dice and risk this debilitating illness entering your lives, or infecting an innocent baby who is too young to protect themself.

I'm not just scared, either, I'm angry. Angry that according to a letter from Starship Children's Hospital head Dr Mike Shepherd, in the Herald on Sunday, this entirely preventable disease is so contagious my baby could catch it from being in the same place as someone who has measles, for up to two hours afterwards.

And that person likely won't even know they have measles yet - the disease is infectious days before a rash actually appears.

So every time we, or any new parent leaves the house with their child, we are being forced to take a horrifying risk.