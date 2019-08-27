The Government is bringing in reinforcements in the fight against an Auckland measles outbreak - looking to set up vaccination stations at churches and shopping malls.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter made the announcement this morning; saying officials are due to increase support for immunisation services and particularly having more nurse vaccinators on the ground.

There is a specific focus to help those in South Auckland and particularly the Pasifika community there, which currently has the highest number of confirmed measles cases.

"I'm very concerned by the rising number of cases, particularly for young Pasifika people in Counties Manukau,'' Genter said.

Advertisement

"New Zealand currently has the highest number of recorded cases of measles since 1997 and because measles is so contagious, infection spreads particularly quickly among unimmunised people."

The latest figures show there are 667 confirmed cases of measles in Auckland. A new update from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service is due at 12pm.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot is free for anyone under 50 years old who has not had two documented doses. It is available nationwide at any general practice clinic.

She acknowledged that although immunisation services were free, people sometimes found it difficult to access it for various reasons.

As a result, a special district health board immunisation team will be working to reach people who might not be able to get to their family doctor's clinic, for example.

"The DHB is currently considering how best [to] increase opportunities right across its community.

"That means nurse vaccinators might be rostered to appear in a range of locations like malls, schools and churches and at a range of times including weekends and evenings.''

Details about where those extra vaccination clinics will be located are still being finalised and would be made public as soon as possible.