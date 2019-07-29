A 49-year-old Kiwi woman died after her GP "assumed" a painful swollen lump in her right breast was not cancer.

An investigation by the Health and Disability Commission found the doctor in breach for failing to refer the woman, who has not been named, to a specialist for further testing.

"There were clear indications to refer the woman for further imaging of her breast lesion and was critical that the first GP failed to do so," Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill said.

The failings started in September 2015, when the woman visited her GP experiencing pain and swelling in her right breast over the previous two to three days.

The doctor examined her breast and found a 3cm cyst. However, as it was in the same area as a faint lesion that had appeared in a previous mammogram as not cancerous, the doctor assumed it was nothing new and did not make a referral for further testing.

Instead, he told her to come back if symptoms persisted, the decision released today shows.

Five months later, the woman returned and was examined by a different doctor at the medical centre. The GP identified the lump and made an urgent referral for the woman to see a specialist.

Only then was the woman diagnosed with advanced breast cancer - but it was too late and she died.

Hill said by failing to refer the woman for further imaging of the lump on her breast in the circumstances, the GP failed to provide services with reasonable care and skill.

The commissioner told the doctor to apologise to the family for failing to refer the woman to a specialist for further imaging of a lump on her breast.

The GP has also been ordered to report back to the Health and Disability Commission following further training and any changes the practice has made as a result of this case.

The Herald understands the GP is still practising.

Rest home failures:

Another HDC decision today revealed an elderly man died after suffering nearly 100 falls under an Auckland rest home's care during a 10 month period - that's around two falls each week.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found Radius Residential Care Limited in breach for failing to provide adequate supervision.

Wall said although interventions were put in place to manage his risk of falling, they were not successful and the rest home's management of the man's falls risk was inadequate.

"While some interventions were implemented and some reviews were completed, there was no detailed analysis of the data collected about his falls," Wall said.

The commissioner told the rest home to apologise to the man's family for the failures. An audit to assess compliance with their policies and procedures was also recommended.

Radius Residential Care Limited were also ordered to provide HDC with evidence of their policies and procedures on falls management.