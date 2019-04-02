Laura McGoldrick has opened up about her strained battle with her body weight, especially after giving birth to her baby girl, Harley.

Speaking live on The Hits, McGoldrick shared: "We can be particularly hard on ourselves, and I always have been.

"Weight has always been my Achilles heel.

"So having a baby was always going to be a real battle for me because I have grappled so much with my weight in my life."

"I put on a lot of weight when I had Harley. I did feel very out of control," she added.

However, she says it was her 17-month-old baby girl who inspired her to put her health and self-esteem first.

"I really want to set a good example for my daughter, that's my biggest thing," Laura explained.

"That was always my biggest fear about becoming a mum of a daughter, is that I don't have a healthy relationship with my body and how I feel about myself and all I want is my daughter to know how perfect and beautiful and wonderful she is."

Laura also revealed that since the beginning of the year she's taken up intermittent fasting. As a result she's lost 10kg.

"It may not work forever but at the moment it's working for me," Laura said, admitting that she still has a long journey ahead of her, but feels like she has been able to regain some of the control she felt she lost during her pregnancy.

