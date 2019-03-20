Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took time this week to visit the New Zealand embassy in London and pay their respects to the 50 victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The Duke and Duchess laid a bouquet of flowers and signed the condolence book at New Zealand House.

Markle wrote: "Our deepest condolences. We are with you. Arohanui"

Meghan took time to write a thoughtful note to the people of Christchurch during her time at New Zealand house. Photo / Getty Images

Having previously worked as a calligrapher, the mother-to-be is well known for her striking handwriting. Now graphologist Tracey Trussell has revealed to the Sun what can be deduced about her personality based on her impeccable scrawl.

Trussell said: "She has a perfectionist streak and desire for beauty and the nice things in life."

Trussell added: "She has the self-discipline to maintain the right profile in-keeping with Royal life.

Meghan and Prince Harry sign a book of condolence on behalf of The Royal Family. Photo / Getty Images

"Nothing will stop her until she's satisfied her goal".

Analysing another piece of the Duchess' handwriting from a trip to Belfast last year, Trussell said Markle's penmanship shows her deep desire to help others.

"She wants to do good deeds in life.

"She's determined in the way she goes about achieving her far-reaching ambitions."

In another touching gesture, during the appearance at New Zealand House, Markle was seen wearing a pair of earrings given to her by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.