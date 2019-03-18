Do you find yourself desperate for a glass of water in the night? Or feeling like your sleep is constantly interrupted by the urge to get up and go to the toilet?

According to doctors, these are common midlife health ailments people in their forties, fifties and beyond shouldn't ignore.

Clinical Director at London Doctor's Clinic and "Midlife medicine" expert, Dr Daniel Fenton, told the Telegraph doctors need to find a balance between issuing warnings to patients and outright scaring them unnecessarily.

"Telling people about things to look out for is not telling them that everything is cancer, because actually most things are not cancer when they're in their 40s and 50s," he says. "It's simply about informing people so they can be vigilant."

He added that the key is noting what is out of the norm for yourself: "If you've had blood in your stool since your mid-twenties, having some in your forties is not going to be surprising. But if you've noticed a significant change then it becomes notable. The same applies to fatigue and weight loss."

Here are the everyday health issues that actually could be red flags for something more sinister:

Waking up frequently to urinate

While waking up to use the toilet in the evening is very common, too many trips to the toilet could be a sign of an enlarged prostate in men says Fenton.

Other symptoms of an enlarged prostate include dribbling during urination, and trouble starting urination, as well as a "reduction in the power of the stream", he says.

While a growing prostate does just come naturally with age, Fenton says it's important to get it checked out. "But they can be early warning signs of prostate cancer, so they shouldn't be ignored and they should be discussed with a GP at the nearest opportunity."

Tingling and numbness

Unexplained tingling in limbs may be a sign of a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or "mini-stroke", says Dr Fenton. And it is something you should see a GP about. Especially if it comes with slurred speech or face drooping.

"They tend to last for a short period and then resolve," he explained to the Telegraph, "but they are a warning sign that you could potentially develop a full-blown stroke."

Heavy sweating

While you do get more sweaty as you approach middle age - and for women, this is a common sign of menopause - some sweating shouldn't be ignored.

Fenton stated if you're experiencing "drenching night sweats" which mean you have to remove your PJs and change your sheets, this could be a sign of cancers such as lymphoma and myeloma.

Waking up drenched in sweat could be a big health warning. Photo / Getty Images

Extreme fatigue

Feeling tired is generally nothing to worry about. However, it's worth checking with your GP if you experience it to an overwhelming measure.

Fenton notes it's a very common sign of Vitamin D deficiency, particularly during the winter months: "We're practically all deficient in Vitamin D because we don't get a huge amount of sunshine.

"The only real way to get a good Vitamin D source is from sunlight, and because we have such dreary winters and short summers, it's unsurprising that most people are either insufficient or deficient in Vitamin D."

Blood in your stool

Blood in your stool is definitely a sure fire sign you need to see you doctor says Fenton.

"Significant blood loss in stool", including blood "mixed in the poo", may just be a sign of piles, haemorrhoids, or an anal fissure, he says.

However, it could also be a huge red flag for prostate or bowel cancer.

Losing weight for no reason

If you experience weight loss that is sudden or happens for no apparent reason, you should definitely see you GP, says Fenton.

Sudden weight loss could be a sign of Type One or Two Diabetes, as well as a variety of cancers.

Constant thirst

Are you constantly gagging for a glass of water, or waking up with a need to quench your thirst?

It turns out an overwhelming feeling of thirst could be a sign of Type One or Two Diabetes according to Fenton, and is something you should have checked out by your GP if it persists.