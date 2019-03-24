Bernie Vitolio was overweight and unhappy. Could taking on a health programme turn her life around?

Bernie Vitolio clutches a piece of paper in her hands, the folds worked over dozens of times and the parchment pocked with marks from 40 years of reading it and carrying it with her.

It is a letter given to her as a teenager by a foster worker. In it are the numerous names and places Vitolio, as a state ward, lived from just 3 months old until the age of 18. It explains why she left or was removed from each home she was placed in - where she recalls spending her childhood longing to meet someone from her own whānau.

Now 55, Vitolio is a primary school teacher and has her own children and grandchildren who she wants to be around for for as long as possible. But fearing she might not make her 60th birthday due to her health, Vitolio took up a challenge to turn her life around.

This is Vitolio's journey to health, how she lost 25kg to walk a half marathon, find happiness and build a new inner strength.

Bernie before she joined Ride or Die and began her health journey. Photo / Supplied

The promise:

From overweight and unhappy to Iron Māori competitor in 12 weeks – that was the goal in signing up for Māori Television's new show Ride or Die. Alongside five other contestants I followed Recal, a holistic health programme created by sports scientist and bio-hacker Jay Harrison. I trained for the 21km walk/run leg of Iron Māori and worked with taha hinengaro (wellness) facilitator Jared Tuoro on my mental health and resilience.

The history:

The first version of Recal was created in 2013 for founder Jay's mum after she was diagnosed as pre-diabetic. When she reversed the diagnosis and lost 15kg in five weeks by following the protocols, Jay decided to further develop the programme. Since then 20,000 Kiwis have completed Recal.

Meanwhile, Iron Māori is the only indigenous half Ironman triathlon in the world. First held in Hawkes Bay in 2009, it began with 300 competitors. Now, 2500 people across seven events in New Zealand - and one in Australia - compete annually in a 2km swim, 90km cycle and 21.1km run.

The science:

The science behind Recal stems from the basis that because we all have a different combination of genes, a person requires specific health interventions to re-activate their genetic sequences associated with good health, wellness and longevity. This is known as "precision medicine".

Under the Recal programme, first, a body fat percentage algorithm is used to calculate key biometrics and create a whole body health picture. Then a range of evidence-based lifestyle interventions are applied, including sleep optimisation, fasting, nutrition, movement guidelines and behavioural changes, to help recalibrate a person's metabolism.

Recal has been designed based on the work of world-renowned medical and health experts in psychology, longevity, neuroscience and cell biology. This includes Dr Valter Longo, known for his studies on the role of fasting and nutrient response genes on cellular protection ageing, and Canadian nephrologist Dr Jason Fung. He's a world-leading expert on intermittent fasting and low carb diets, especially for treating people with Type 2 diabetes.

The reality:

First I focused on my nutrition. I really had to change everything. I used to eat anything at any time but now I eat in an eight-hour window from 11am to 7pm. I'm following a low carb, high fat diet. The hardest thing initially was cutting out all sugar because I have a real sweet tooth. When it came to exercise, to start with I wasn't confident enough to walk on the roads. I had a lot of excuses: my legs couldn't take my weight and I was still fighting myself so my daughter helped me with circuits at home. Then with support and advice from trainers Johnnie Freeland and Kerrie Blackmore I started walking 30 minutes a day and increased training from there for the 21km Iron Maori walk/run. I've kept it up and walked 280km in total in January and February.

Bernie when she competed in the Iron Maori challenge. Photo / Supplied

Taha hinengaro Jared helped me mentally prepare. I started listening to positive affirmations and doing a short meditation every morning. I had never done anything like it before but it made me stand up straighter and walk taller, like I could accomplish anything. My affirmation now is, "I am worthy". Believing in myself was the biggest challenge. I just had to really keep thinking positively and that's where the affirmations really helped.

Even right before Iron Maori started I doubted myself. I had a breakdown on the start line but everyone – the coaches and experts and my whanāu – were there. It felt like a massive korowai (Maori cloak) of support.

I was quite an angry person before this experience. There were things from my past and being in foster care for 18 years that I hadn't dealt with. This experience has helped me hugely. For the first time ever I'm living mindfully and people have really noticed a difference in how happy I am. I had tried and fallen off the wagon many times before but the holistic approach of this programme really made the difference.

The verdict:

I never thought I would be able to walk a half marathon but this has really worked for me. I have lost 25kg so far and I'm still on the journey. My goal is to lose another 26kg this year. My life has completely turned around. Before going on Ride or Die, I didn't believe that I was worthy of being or doing what I wanted. I was just existing and now I am truly living.

I am training to do all disciplines (swim, bike and run) of the Quarter Iron Maori and next year I will train for the Half Iron Maori. I applied for Ride Or Die half-heartedly because I never thought I would get in but it has been an incredible experience. I am so grateful and would recommend it to anyone if they get the chance.

• Watch Bernie and Ride or Die on Maori Television, Wednesdays, 8pm and online at Maoritelevision.com.