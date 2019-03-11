After noticing a cactus was missing from out the front of their house a Melbourne family decided to check their security footage and were left seriously confused by what they found.

The bizarre video, shared with 7 News by Rosa Pisera, shows a woman slowly creeping along the ground on her hands and knees in front of the Avondale Heights home.

She eventually reaches her intended target, the cactus, and scoops it up before tiptoeing away from the front door.

Her unique crawling style also raised questions. Photo / Yahoo7

The strange theft occurred just before 5.30am, with Ms Pisera saying the incident was filmed outside her parents home.

She said her dad was devastated by the robbery as he loves gardening and that particular plant has "been around for 60 years".

According to Ms Pisera her parents haven't contacted the police yet and were able to see the funny side of the very weird situation.