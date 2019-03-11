A disability service which provided living support to a 21-year-old man charged for two serious incidents is at fault for not having a risk-management plan in place.

The man who suffered from multiple mental disorders, including bipolar disorder, seizures and black-outs had a history of stealing, manipulation and lying before he moved into assisted living at the disability service.

His parents had informed the disability service of these "safety concerns" prior to the move in August 2014 but no action was taken to manage those risks.

Eight months after moving into the "supported independent living" service, the man was charged by police for two serious incidents.

Today, deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found the disability service failed to provide services to the man "with reasonable care and skill" and was in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights.

Wall recommended the disability service amend its risk management tool to "be in line with expected standards" and provide a written apology to the man's parents.

The HDC decision report did not specify the serious incidents that the man was charged with.