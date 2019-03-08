Everyone has a workmate that they just can't stand, and an expert has explained the reason behind why we find them so unbearable.

New York therapist Maria Barrata revealed to Psychology Today magazine that the reason we find colleagues so irritable is likely to be because of their similarities to a member of your family.

For example, the colleague that breathes loudly could remind you of your asthmatic great uncle, or the one that always speaks loudly reminds you of your obnoxious sister.

Barrata continued to say that deep-rooted unresolved issues with people you're related to could also be influencing your relationship with those in the office.

The therapist recommends analysing the colleague that bugs you, and figure out which family member of yours they remind you of.

She told the magazine: "That shy child, now an adult, might recoil at a meeting when a not-so-smart coworker monopolizes the discussion the same way an older brother dominated them in childhood."

"Perhaps your overbearing supervisor reminds you of your father and just might trigger anger that is disproportionate to the situation at hand."

It's okay, this doesn't mean you'll have to continue facing your traumas forever.

Once you've done this, you'll be able to understand why you feel this way about your colleagues and you'll know why you react to your colleagues the way you do.