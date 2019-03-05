A bride has been slammed online after revealing she asked her sister and maid of honour to leave her wedding after she delivered an "inappropriate" speech.

The woman posted her story online, using an anonymous account, and claimed the "entire speech" made by her sister "was about her" and her battle with depression, which the groom helped her through.

The post read: "During her speech, she brought up her depression and how my husband supported her through it and how 'in that moment, I knew he was the one for [my sister],'" the bride complained on Reddit.

"I thought her speech was really selfish," the bride added. "I think it's super inappropriate to bring up a mental illness during a wedding speech. Not only that, but the entire speech was about her. At MY wedding. [Ninety percent] of the guests congratulated her afterwards and talked about how 'strong' she was.

Advertisement

"Nobody was paying attention to me, at my own wedding!" she added.

The woman went on to reveal she asked her sister to leave the reception, which she apparently did "without arguing". However the new bride's husband and friends have since decided her move was too harsh.

As the bride alleged her parents agreed with her actions, she sought further validation from fellow Reddit users.

But she didn't get the response she was after: users were quick to note the bride was in the wrong.

"You kicked your sister out for bringing the focus to herself because it was your wedding? Weddings are about bringing people together, not about you being a celebrity for a day," wrote one.

"'Nobody was paying attention to me!' Never has one sentence defined my resentment for weddings and wedding culture so perfectly," another added.

"Her speech was done. What was the point of throwing your maid of honor out at that point?" a curious poster asked.

Others mentioned while maybe it wasn't a good idea for the maid of honour to bring up her own issues, kicking her out was a bit too harsh.

"She shouldn't have done that, but you also could have handled it way better and tried to talk to her about it afterwards," one person wrote. "Instead you just kicked her out? Your own sister? Harsh."

"Yes, it was your day," another added. "The speech was in poor taste. But kicking your maid of honor out of your wedding reception because you want more attention is extreme."