A Rangiora pre-schooler has been diagnosed with measles - the fifth case of the highly contagious disease in a Canterbury outbreak.

Four of the five confirmed cases are from Rangiora. The other was diagnosed in Auckland.

Medical Officer of Health Ramon Pink said the latest case highlighted the need for

the young to have their scheduled vaccinations on time, and their whānau needed to be fully immunised as well.

"The measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, which protects against measles, should be received at 15 months and four years according to the Ministry of Health's national immunisation schedule.

Advertisement

"If you have had two MMR vaccinations or were born before 1969, you are considered immune to measles."



Those born between 1969 and 1990 would have had a single dose of measles vaccine.

Current recommendations are for two doses of the MMR vaccine to give the best protection against measles, Dr Pink said.

People born overseas who are unsure which vaccinations they might have had should get advice from their GP.

"The measles vaccine and the appointment to have it is free to all those who are eligible for funded healthcare in New Zealand."

Measles was a "serious, potentially life-threatening disease" which had no cure, he said.

"It is extremely infectious and is spread easily through tiny droplets a cough or sneeze ...

as the numbers of confirmed cases climb, the risk of getting measles increases for those not immunised."

Anyone with measles symptoms, or who believed they may have been exposed, could contact their GP at any time of the day or night for additional advice. Calls made after hours would be answered by a nurse.

More information about measles is available at https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles



Measles Fact Sheet*

Symptoms of measles include:

- A respiratory type of illness with dry cough, runny nose, headache

- Temperature over 38.5 C and feeling very unwell

- A red blotchy rash starts on day 4-5 of the illness usually on the face and moves to the chest and arms.

- People are infectious from five days before the onset of the rash to five days after the rash starts.

- Infected persons should stay in isolation – staying home from school or work - during this time.

- The best protection from measles is to have two MMR vaccinations. MMR is available from your family practice and is free to eligible persons.

- People are considered immune if they have received two doses of MMR vaccine, have had a measles illness previously, or were born before 1969.

- Anyone believing they have been exposed to measles or exhibiting symptoms, should not go to the ED or after hours' clinic or general practitioner. Instead call your GP any time, 24/7 for free health advice.

* Source: Canterbury District Health Board