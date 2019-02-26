• WARNING: Graphic images

A UK model has shocked fans after sharing the results of her $5,700 laser facial which left her "half blind" in the process.

Despite the images of her burnt, swollen face, Alexandra Cane was reportedly thrilled with how her extreme CO2 laser resurfacing treatment turned out.

Her Doctor Asif Hussein performed the procedure in a bid to erase scarring on the 27-year-olds face after years of battling impetigo, which results in itchy sores on the skin.

Advertisement

Dr Asif and Cane shared a string of images on Instagram illustrating the process and the healing after the expensive facial.

The painful results of her laser facial. Photo / Instagram

Cane's face can be seen peeling, bleeding and scabbing, which she told fans was an "extremely sore" experience.

In an Instagram video, a swollen Cane said: "This the current state of skin, it looks quite bloody. It's starting to scab over now but all is good according to my consultant."

She continued to document her journey on YouTube and other social media platforms, telling fans of her daily pain and recovery, as well as sharing a series of more painful looking images online.

The model's face appears almost burnt by the extreme treatment. Photo / Instagram

By day three, her skin was peeling off, revealing a red, tender layer underneath.

"Hopefully in a few days all of this scabbing should start peeling off," Cane said in another video.

"The most sore part is my eyes, but the rest of my skin feels pretty good."

Cane shared she hadn't expected to have such an extreme reaction: "My face was so puffy I could barely see," she said. "I cried because I didn't realise how swollen my face would be."

Three weeks post treatment, Cane shared images of her skin - now looking renewed and radiant - with her fans.

The model after she had healed. Photo / YouTube

In an Instagram post her doctor said Cane's face was an example of "how quickly (skin) can self heal in just 5 days".

"(Alexandra) was a very mild case, and although the final result reveals an impeccably flawless skin surface, more dramatic results will be seen in patients with more severe concerns," he said.

Dr Asif still swears by CO2 laser resurfacing treatment: "It is by far the most powerful skin rejuvenation technique available on the market," he said.