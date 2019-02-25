A legal hemp dispensary in Brighton in the UK has made headlines after advertising for a professional spliff roller to join their team.

The Hemp Earth Dispensary took to their Facebook page to advertise for the role, putting a call out for "the crème de la crème of Brighton based spliff rollers".

When over 100 people applied for the job, store owners responded by turning the interview process into a competition:

"You roll, we'll time you," they shared on Facebook "If you're the fastest and make the prettiest spliff, we'll keep you."

However, the Hemp Earth Dispensary was quick to assure candidates there would be no illegal substances allowed, with all spliffs containing the "finest CDB flowers", in which CDB oils are extracted from and contain no THC.

The event invite calling all top notch spliff rollers. Photo / Facebook

"More than anything we wish to stress that nothing illegal is every present on the premises at any time, and attempting to bring any prohibited substances on to our premises is strictly forbidden," a spokesperson for the company told The Mirror.

However, the role doesn't appear to pay as well as one might think for such a niche skill, with only two work hours being rostered each week, at a rate of $19NZD per hour.