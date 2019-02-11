Supermodel turned yogi Rachel Hunter is touring New Zealand this month with intimate wellbeing workshops.

Hunter today invited Kiwis to "bring your own cushion and an open heart" for tour, "The Nature of Wellbeing with Rachel Hunter" in which participants will "experience your own transformative odyssey back to joy.

Hunter will be sharing her personal wellness tools, and guiding guests through meditation, breath work and "conscious conversation" on the "ups and downs of daily life".

Guests are invited to join Hunter in five North Island locations, kicking off in Auckland on February 17, and continuing to Northland, Taupo, Tauranga and Tauranga.

Advertisement

The Glenfield-born model shot to fame after being spotted as "the Trumpet girl" in a Tip Top icecream advert when she was just 15 and went on to become an international supermodel. She married rocker Rod Stewart when she was just 21 in 1990 and had two children Renee and Liam by the time she was 23. The couple separated after nine years.

In 2013, the supermodel was one of the judges in New Zealand's Got Talent and fronted the popular television series Tour Of Beauty.

Since the death of her beloved mother Janeen Phillips from cancer in 2017, Hunter began to explore her spiritual side, became a devotee of yoga and meditation, and trained to be a yoga teacher in India in 2017, completing 200 hours teacher training with the top Sattva yoga academy in the Himalayas.

Her latest New Zealand tour follows her sold-out Beauty of Soul tour last year in selected North Island venues.

TOUR DATES

Rachel Hunter - The Nature of Well-Being

FEB 17

18.30 pm Takapuna War Memorial Hall Auckland

FEB 19

Rachel Hunter - The Nature of Well-Being, Freeman's Bay

18:30 pm Freeman's Bay Community Hall Auckland

FEB 21

18:30pm Kamo Intermediate, Kamo, Northland Region

FEB 25

18:30pm Wairakei Resort Taupo

FEB 26

Trustpower Baypark

Tauranga

FEB 27

The Meteor, Hamilton