A woman who was the target of a hurtful online dating prank has spoken out about her horror experience, in the hope of helping other women.

Stephanie Yeboah, a journalist and blogger, revealed that after working up the courage to go on her first date in two years, she was shocked to learn her date had been paid in a dare to "pull a fat chick".

Speaking to US news outlet Refinery29, Yeboah told how she initially met "Robert" on Bumble, before the two began chatting on WhatsApp.

Yeboah thought Robert seemed different to men she'd previously spoken to and that he came across as very open minded.

"He was funny, very intelligent, open-minded and ambitious and more importantly, accepted and preferred the fact that I am plus-size," she told the website.

The pair agreed to meet at Clapham in London for a few drinks, and the blogger shared an excited snap of herself as she set off on the first date.

Yeboah believed the evening had gone well, spending hours chatting, laughing and talking about common interests.

They met again the following week and slept together.

It was after this that things took a turn and Yeboah was left devastated after she didn't hear from her date again.

But things weren't entirely over. Two weeks later she received and email from one of Robert's friends, revealing she was the victim of a dare to "pull a fat chick" and that Robert had even been paid to go on the date by his friends.

"I felt sick," admitted Yeboah.

"A wave of embarrassment and humiliation washed over me, and I went into my bathroom and cried."