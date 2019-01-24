Just days after fellow celebrity chef Nigella Lawson jetted out of the country, Gordon Ramsay has been spotted in Auckland and took to Instagram to share his adventures "scooting around" the city.

The expletive-prone chef posted a video of himself on a Lime Scooter in Auckland's picturesque Viaduct Harbour with the caption: "Just scooting around #Auckland #NewZealand".

Gordon enjoying a scoot around the Viaduct. Photo / Instagram

Ramsay also dropped by local restaurant Cassia and shared a snap of his meal on his Instagram story. He praised chef Sid Sahrawat for his tuna, ginger, cucumber and yuzu dish, labelling it "delicious".

He finished off his meal with a pineapple dessert which he simply labelled: "WOW".

Gordon also shared his meal from Cassia on his Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

Ramsay was also spotted by diners at The Glass Goose off Federal Street sporting the same New York Yankees cap he was seen wearing in the Lime Scooter video.

Gordon and some lucky diners at The Glass Goose. Photo / Instagram

Ramsay announced on New Year's Day that he and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child, two-and-a-half years after they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage when Tana was five months pregnant.

While it's not clear what's brought Ramsay down to New Zealand it looks like he's making the most of his time here.