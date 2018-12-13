A teenager has caused outrage after sharing a sick joke his father sent to him after visiting the Auschwitz concentration camps.

Taking to Twitter, the boy shared a text of a picture of piles of shoes from Holocaust victims, put to death by Hitler's Nazi army.

But instead of being moved by the incredibly sad display, his father sent him a message asking: "Do you want me to get you a pair of shoes?"

Sharing the insensitive screenshot to Twitter, the boy captioned the images: "Mum and Dad were at aushwitz the day n a genuinlet canny (sic) believe what he's sent me."

The out of touch post caused outrage on the social media platform with many users branding the teen and his father "disgraceful".

The boy's dad sent him a text asking if he wanted a pair of shoes from Auschwitz. Photo / Twitter

The post received over 8700 likes and was retweeted 1400 times. However, most of the "joke" retweets appeared to be people reacting in outrage.

One angry user shared: "Yer dad's a w***, hope he gets done for this."

Another on the family: "Yer maw and da (sic) are obviously a couple of simpletons."

User Megan Louise said: "I don't know what's worse, sending the message in the first place or think it's funny to post it."

Instead of offering up an apology for the distasteful post, the teen instead tried to defend his post, asking commenters: "Where did I say it was funny?"