An $8.2 million government investment is set to transform small town Thames into a bustling economic marine centre in what Mayor Sandra Goudie said will be one of the biggest transformations in the region's history.

The project will see Kōpū developed as a centre of marine servicing operations across the Hauraki Gulf, as well as being well-placed to act as a connection for water-based tourism opportunities and a growing aquaculture industry.

It is estimated that the Marine Precinct could bring economic returns of up to $58.5m over the next 30 years.

Goudie was delighted that the Government had invested in the region, saying that Thames and Kōpū are critical to the planned Golden Triangle between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

"I've been dishing out a map of the Golden Triangle and we are right in the middle of the longest stretch of the triangle and so this investment is critical for us in transforming our part of the region economically," Goudie said.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie. Photo / File

"Thames is such an important town in New Zealand history, we had the first stock exchange in New Zealand, the river is one of the most historic in the country and so this is all good news for the town."

Goudie said that with the investment from Government she expects more people to want to move into the area; however there is a shortage of housing.

"We've got this huge demand for housing in Thames and one reason for that is that it is equal distance between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, and we have got this massive problem of housing shortage.

"We need to get some new subdivisions going and we are about 20 years behind in Thames. We won't be so much of an over-65-year-old town if there was more accessible housing."

She said in terms of tourism, the marine reserve will link up nicely with the Paeroa Maritime Museum, which recently received funding to expand its river cruises down the Waihou River.

Te Waka CEO Michael Bassett-Foss said the investment announcement by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will allow the Thames-Coromandel district to take advantage of a growing marine servicing industry, creating jobs and significant economic growth for the area.

Bassett-Foss said Kōpū has a lot to offer and is strategically placed between three major cities, with a major recreational fishing ground and significant aquaculture industry on its doorstep.

"A huge congratulations to Thames-Coromandel District Council for their relentless efforts, which have led to such a fantastic result," he said.

Te Waka CEO Michael Bassett-Foss says Kōpū is strategically placed between three major cities. Photo / Supplied

"The development of the Kōpū precinct will provide tangible benefits for the local and regional community, creating employment opportunities and improved use of Māori assets as it is well-aligned with local iwi cultural values.

"There is huge potential economic impact of this project across the wider Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki areas," said Bassett-Foss.

"The prioritisation of this work by key stakeholders is why Te Waka has squarely lobbied Government, met with various influential officials and used our resources to help get the project and funding across the line.

"Creating the best outcomes for the environment within this project is a priority, with a dual focus on ensuring the protection and enhancement of the Thames-Coromandel district's natural features, while ensuring productive assets can be managed sustainably into the future.

"Funding this project sets the region up for the future and I commend the Government on their forward-thinking."

The project sits alongside two other Coromandel district projects which received government funding in 2018 through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF). These included scoping out business cases for expanding Sugarloaf Wharf and developing a Coromandel Marine Gateway facility with the potential for a commuter ferry service to Auckland.

"Together these three projects show the potential economic development opportunities around the Coromandel by preparing the region for higher visitor numbers and increased usage of wharf and boat ramp facilities for both recreational and commercial users.

"Waikato is finally starting to see Crown Infrastructure Projects (CIP) and PGF announcements roll through after 18 months of effort by applicants and support from the Waikato business community," said Bassett-Foss.

Te Waka has had direct involvement in nearly $110m worth of CIP and PGF funding. It has also assisted directly with 15 applications and helped a further 10 by providing advocacy to Government.