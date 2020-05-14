

In these exceptional times HLC and Life to the Max are proud to be supporting members of the Horowhenua community. As I write this we have entered our sixth week of shutdown and New Zealand has recorded its second day of no new Covid-19 cases.

We can all be justifiably proud of how we have come together as a nation to collectively combat the virus and its potential to harm the most vulnerable in our communities.

Over the coming weeks our focus will turn to rebuilding the post shutdown economy and it is clear that we will not simply be returning to life as it was before the virus entered our daily lives.

Unfortunately, members of our society will be unintentionally impacted by the coming economic slowdown. For many this will require lateral thinking and in some cases retraining as they seek to changes careers.

Advertisement

Over the past six weeks HLC and Life to the Max (LTTM) have continued to support our students and clients and prepare to play our part in supporting this transition. All staff have worked from home supporting clients particularly those most vulnerable and needing assistance.

This includes mentoring our youth, supporting clients in the workplace adapting to the new operating environment and guiding those seeking employment.

Before the lockdown all our students were supplied written workbooks allowing them to remain engaged with their courses through distance learning.

Using online platforms such as Google Classroom our tutors have maintained regular contact with participants to support their learning.

This required the distribution of 75 laptops to learners who did not have a device at home and in many cases financial support to provide internet access.

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of all our staff who have maintained their focus and been willing to adapt to new ways of working to support our clients.

The strength of both organisations is in their fantastic teams whose singular focus is on improving the lives of those who have put their faith in us.

We have spoken in the past about our new campus in Levin and how it will provide the opportunity to increase the level of support we can provide the community.

Advertisement

While the shutdown period has inevitably impacted opening day we are pleased to confirm this new site will be open in mid-June.

This new site will play its part in helping reshape the future of our community and we look forward to sharing it with you all when current restrictions are lifted.

HLC free employment service assists those in receipt of a benefit

In these difficult times I would like to highlight the support we can offer jobseekers in our region. Through our partnership with the Ministry of Social Development our specialist team of employment consultants can assist participants with transitioning into work.

We have built relationships with employers who trust in us to find the right employees to suit their business. Not only can we provide suitable staff members for businesses, but we also can develop training programmes for employers.

Clients will benefit from:

• Individual employment plan - one on one assistance

• CV preparation

• Overcoming barriers to work (such as setting up email for online applications, understanding IRD payments, Studylink support, childcare options and much more)

• Driver licence assistance

• Interview techniques and practice

• Workplace health and safety/your rights and responsibilities

• Sustainable work placement with the right employer

• In work support



If you are wanting help please get in touch with one of our employment consultants today:

Phone 0800 368 1095, email enquiries@hlc.ac.nz or visit http://www.hlc.ac.nz/

For the past 35 years we have been committed to the Horowhenua and today we remain ready to support like-minded organisations in improving the lives of individuals in our region. When we act together our collective actions will overcome any obstacles.