If you are at the beach or bach today well done - you are one of the clever ones who turned one day of annual leave into four days off.

For those of you at work - read on. Here are the holiday hacks you can use to make the most of public holidays and turn 12 days of leave into 38 days off work.

Here's how you can maximise your holidays this year.

Easter week: April 10-19

If you want to catch the last glimpse of a summer holiday, this is the time to do it.

With four days of annual leave, you can have 10 days off work before winter kicks in.

With public holidays on Good Friday and Easter Monday, that 10-day overseas trip is a reality. Alternatively, you could take no days off and get a four-day weekend.

Southland residents are even luckier as the region's anniversary day falls the day after Easter Monday, meaning they'll just need three days annual leave for a 10-day stint on the couch.

Queen's Birthday: May 29-June 1

Fancy an escape from winter?

You can have four days off by taking one day of annual leave either on Friday, May 29 or Tuesday, June 2.

This will be your last chance before October rolls around.

Labour Day: October 23-26

In 2020, Labour Day falls on Monday, October 26, meaning one annual leave day will give you another four-day weekend.

If you're in the Hawke's Bay, you'll get another day off thanks to the region's anniversary day on Friday, October 23.

Regional holidays:

Auckland - Monday, January 27

Buller - Monday, February 3

Canterbury - Friday, November 13

Canterbury South - Monday, September 28

Chatham Islands - Monday, November 30

Hawke's Bay - Friday, October 23

Marlborough - Monday, November 2

Nelson - Monday, February 3

Northland - Monday, January 27

Otago - Monday, March 23

Southland - Tuesday, April 14

Taranaki - Monday, March 9

Wellington - Monday, January 20

Westland - Monday, November 3