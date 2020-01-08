Hard to believe, but here we are in 2020.

Whether you have already started back at work or are heading back work soon here are 10 good habits to kick of your work year.

1. Healthy work-life balance

Achieving a healthy work-life balance isn't always as easy as it sounds. According to a 2018 Gallup poll, 23 percent of full-time employees feel "very often" or "always" burned out, while an additional 44 percent responded they felt "burned out sometimes."

Advertisement

With approximately two-thirds of full-time workers experiencing burnout, there's bound to be a ripple effect.

If you aren't doing it already, strive to set goals to allow yourself to avoid burnout—get lots of exercise, learn how to de-stress, eat a healthy diet, unplug after hours, and take time off.

2. Organisation

Working in a disorganised mess usually results in decreased productivity. On the other hand, getting into a good organisational rhythm is a great way to kick off the new year.

Use productivity apps.

Time block your days.

Set specific times to check email.

Establish a good digital filing system.

Most people know they can better hone their organisation skills and increase efficiency—see if there are any areas where you have room for improvement.

3. Communication

Surveys of employers consistently show oral and written communication to be two of the top skills they seek. In the new year, place an emphasis on demonstrating good communication.

Advertisement

Respond to emails, texts, and phone calls in a timely fashion.

Routinely coordinate with others to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Practice actively listening when communicating with colleagues and clients.

Keep your word—if you've made a promise—follow through.

If you're not already at the top of your game when it comes to responsiveness, make this one of your priorities for 2020.

4. Keeping informed

Keeping up with the latest news, trends, or other events in your industry is a great habit.

Take the time to read industry-related news or blogs and follow informative social media accounts to see any new changes coming down the pike.

The better informed you are, the more well-equipped you'll be to do your job and position yourself for future opportunities.

5. Delegation

Delegating isn't always the easiest to do, but it's a vital skill to possess. If you're in a position to delegate tasks, it's OK to do it.

If you overload yourself your performance is likely to be negatively impacted. Your body and mind can only stretch so far, and you don't want to reach the point of burnout.

6. Flexibility

By nature, we're often resistant to change. Bringing an ability and willingness to learn, unlearn, or relearn will go a long way toward a successful new year.

Inflexible people often ultimately find themselves struggling. Flexibility is a good attribute to possess.

7. Focus on results

You'll undoubtedly face obstacles at work, but it doesn't do any good to be hyper-focused on them.

Instead, as you move into 2020, put your focus on achieving results instead of getting stuck behind hurdles. Striving for results is far more productive in finding success.

8. Time management

Time management is a skill not always easy to perfect. Look at it this way, if by practicing good time management, you save 15 minutes of time each day, you'll gain five extra hours per month.

Simple time management changes can go a long way.

9. Ask questions

People often shy away from asking questions because they fear what others will think of them.

However, asking questions shows you're proactive in your job and want better clarification on a task, policy, or process.

Just be sure to do due diligence before asking your question.

10. Believe in yourself

If you have a good idea or solution, take action.

What is the worst that can happen? If it doesn't work, go back to the drawing board. Persistence and courage are good traits to possess in the workplace.

Bottom line, any work habits you have that can help you to work smarter—not harder—will help to set you up for success in 2020.