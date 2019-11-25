On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
An elderly Levin horse breeder is calling for a New Zealand-wide ban on fireworks after his prized filly was found with horrific wounds at the weekend.
Allan Wallbank, 82, said he went to check on his 2-year-old thoroughbred filly Mabel and found her covered in blood after she became tangled in a fence after taking fright at fireworks being let off at the neighbouring property.
Veterinarians worked hard to save Mabel, who will need ongoing attention, and the treatment had so far cost Wallbank $4000.
Wallbank, a third-generation horseman, said his filly was by Keeper out of the Chief Bearheartmare I Am The Wind, and was worth $20,000 prior to the accident.