Jubilee Park used to be Northland's premier rugby league ground, but has now fallen into disrepair with an uncertain future. In the first of a three-part investigation reporter Adam Pearse talks to the people who call the park home and their neighbours.

An iconic Northland sporting ground has been abandoned to become home to the homeless, sparking concerns from neighbouring schools.

Jubilee Park has stood decrepit for about eight years and recently saw people move into the disused grandstand.

And they face being moved on again - park owner Whangārei City and Districts Rugby League Incorporated is carrying out negotiations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.