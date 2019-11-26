Methamphetamine is a problem on the streets of Horowhenua, but is no more widespread in the region than any other part of the country, say local police.

Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin of Levin police said methamphetamine was a very dangerous drug with severe impacts on the physical and mental health of its users.

The Horowhenua Chronicle recently reported the concerns of a community action group, whose members said the drug was getting cheaper and its use more widespread.

"This town is swimming in meth," Rachel Donna told the Chronicle. "It's not a ripple any more - it's a tsunami.

