More than 50 years of history went up in flames at the Lakeview Golf and Country Club at the weekend, but the club's leader says it will rise from the ashes.

The clubhouse was razed to the ground by fire on Saturday afternoon but the course was not damaged and remains open for business, as members rally around to help.

Club president Alan Deverson said they were working to resume "business as usual" and were trying to look at the "positives" of the blaze.

He said about 80 people were on the course when the fire started in the club kitchen.

Witnesses previously told the Daily Post they watched helplessly as the clubhouse was obliterated by the flames.

Lakeview Golf Club engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Some people had tried to put it out in the early stages, while the few people inside ran for safety.

Honours boards full of names of past members, treasured trophies and decades of memories were lost.

However, many still finished their rounds of golf on Saturday as the fire raged and on Sunday the golf course was nearly full with players.

The clubhouse housed two offices, a kitchen and bar, changing room facilities and general club space.

Rather than drown in sorrow, Deverson and his committee were choosing to look at the "positives" of the blaze.

Lakeview Golf Club president Alan Deverson said they were trying to keep positive. Photo / Stephen Parker

Deverson said it was a blessing no one had been hurt and the fire meant the club could look at getting a new modern clubhouse.

The club's storage facility and Pro Shop were thankfully situated elsewhere on the grounds.

Past members, family and friends had all reached out to offer marquees, portaloos and their time to keep everything rolling as usual.

Today, a large clean-up was due to take place as well as a committee meeting.

The Lakeview Golf Club clubhouse was gutted by fire on Saturday afternoon. Photo / File

The course itself was not damaged and the club still planned to welcome a large group of golfers from an old veterans club coming to town tomorrow.

Deverson said records were kept offsite, so honours boards and trophies could be remade.

In terms of memories lost, he said many members, past and present, had come to see the damage and come to terms with the loss.

"People have come out to see what has been lost and what is left."

Although the feeling of devastation lingered, it gave many the chance to share memories among themselves anyway, he said.

The Lakeview Golf Club clubhouse was gutted by fire on Saturday afternoon. Photo / File

Deverson said the "fellowship of the golfing community had shone through" and everyone had been stepping up.

"You have to after a disaster."

Deverson made a special mention to the fire crews and the fire investigator who responded to the blaze quickly.

Fire and Emergency NZ Rotorua assistant area commander Hamish Smith said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Smith said the fire investigator was working with the club committee, kitchen staff and electrical engineers to get to the bottom of the cause.

He said fire crews were called to a kitchen fire that quickly spread to the roof and the building was completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

A post from a committee member on the club's Facebook page showed the devastation many were feeling.

It said what an "extremely sad day" it had been for the club.

Lakeview Golf Club engulfed in flames on Saturday. Photo / File

"It's unbelievably scary how fast fire can move. Within 15 minutes the first lot of fire trucks had arrived but it was already clear that it couldn't be stopped.

"Watching 50-plus years of club history, trophies, honour boards and a lot of memories for a lot of people go up in flames was a very emotional and devastating scene to watch."

The post commended those who attempted to put out the fire before it got too big.

"The golf course is still open so we can continue to enjoy the beautiful course that we have."

Club member Tiny Deane said he and others had offered their help with fundraising if the club wanted it.

Deane said the club had such a "community feel" to it and said many members would be putting their hand up to help.

The course was one of the "most beautiful" he had played on and "everyone played with everyone", he said.

The insurance assessor for the clubhouse will visit the scene today.