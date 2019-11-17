A Hawke's Bay environmentalist has played a major role in bringing a project to measure methane levels by satellite to New Zealand.

Mission Control for the MethaneSAT project will be based in New Zealand, with the Government announcing it would be putting $26 million towards the project.

READ MORE:
New Zealand to get space mission control centre
NZ satellite project aims to avert space collisions
Nelson Marlborough DHB criticised for poor care given to woman who died after bowel surgery
Man records message to be played from his coffin at funeral

MethaneSAT will be able to measure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.