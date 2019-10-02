Utterly confused? Suffocating in all the hot air generating from the council wannabes? So am I. Please don't give up.

What I have done is ticked only those with a known record of hard work and dedication to the wellbeing of our city. So only five have my vote on that basis. And no, you don't need to tick all 12 boxes.

Please, please exercise your right to vote and have your say. Just limit to those who have shown their value and you will increase their chances of election as well as lowering your stress levels as you try

