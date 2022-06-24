Waikato Community Hospice Trust was among the 23 grant recipients from the Mazda Foundation and will use the funding for a transportable community bed. Photo / Supplied

Six Waikato projects in the fields of education, health and the environment have received funding from the Mazda Foundation.

During the latest funding round, 23 individuals and organisations across the country received more than $74,000.

Among the Waikato funding recipients is the Waikato Community Hospice Trust which secured $2774 to purchase a transportable community bed to deliver care at patients' homes.

The trust's business services manager Rosemary Poole says it is empowering staff to look at innovative ways to support patients in their care.



"The community bed will be used by our community nursing team to deliver care for our patients in their own homes. The beds combine maximum comfort and ease of use to create a more comfortable environment for patients, allowing them to experience a better quality of life."

Another grant recipient is Hamiltonian Roger Williams who received $3726 to set up a retaining wall for an in-ground trampoline for his 14-year-old son Zac who has autism.

Zac is also non-verbal and uses sensory-seeking behaviours to communicate his needs and frustrations, for example, through jumping and swinging. To support this soothing behaviour, Roger created an in-ground trampoline set-up which helps Zac with his emotional regulation and functions as a means of exercise.

It all worked well over the summer, but Roger is concerned the winter rain will cause the walls of the pit to cave in, so he will use the grant funds to construct a retaining wall to support the walls of the pit.

Other Waikato funding recipients are Turua School in the Hauraki District, Moehau Environment Group Inc from the north Coromandel, Raglan Whāingaroa Environment Centre and the Hamilton Arts Trust.

Turua School received $900 to purchase a three-bay compost system in support of its Garden to Table programme.

Moehau Environment Group secured $4992.54 funding to purchase trapping equipment for ferret traps, with the creatures a new threat to the wildlife in the area.

Raglan Whāingaroa Environment Centre received $865.79, to help with the costs of running a series of monthly Science Nights between July 2022 and June 2023.

The Hamilton Arts Trust secured $3800 funding for two temporary artworks as part of the Boon After Dark installation.

The Mazda Foundation is funded through a contribution from the sale of every new Mazda vehicle in New Zealand. Each year the foundation runs three funding rounds to help Kiwis in need with nearly $4 million being gifted back to the community since its inception in 2005.

To see all New Zealand grant recipients visit the foundation's website.

The closing date for applications for the next funding round is June 30.