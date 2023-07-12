Jonah Hill attends the world premiere of "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Warning: Content may be distressing.

Former Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas has claimed Jonah Hill kissed her against her will when she was just 16.

The Zoey 101 alum, 31, claimed on Twitter that the 21Jump Street star approached her and offered her a cigarette at a party hosted by Justin Long - but when she went outside with him to smoke, he “shoved his tongue down her throat”.

She wrote, “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat ... I was so appalled I pushed him off of me [sic] and ran inside.”

#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

Hill’s lawyers told Page Six that Nikolas’ account is a “complete fabrication”.

Nikolas told the outlet that at the time she was “a child so obviously I felt scared and angry ... sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child.”

In another tweet, she claimed that at the time of the alleged incident, she was 16 and Hill was 24, adding that she was intoxicated at the time but that everyone at the party “knew” her age.

“I remember my friend talking to them on the phone and then saying that I wasn’t able to tell anyone we were going there while we were driving because of our age and what the ‘press would do with that if they knew because of who they all were,’” she told Page Six.

“[They] even at one point [were] pretending to take a drink away and then giving it back while laughing.

“‘Zoey 101′ was even mentioned … Nothing was hidden on our end that’s for sure. … Our age just seemed to encourage secrecy and jokes among one another.”

As for Long’s involvement, his reps told Page Six that Nikolas’ tweets were the first he had heard of the situation.

“While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas,” their statement read.

Nikolas decided not to file charges after Hill’s alleged assault at the time, but now says that in the years since, the culture “hasn’t changed much”.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

She sued her ex-husband Michael Milosh in 2021, claiming he had abused and groomed her as a minor. She was 19 when they got married. The star later dismissed the lawsuit but has said she planned to refile eventually.

Nikolas decided to share her alleged experience with Hill after hearing his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady’s claims that he had been emotionally abusive towards her during their relationship.

Brady alleged that the actor “gaslit” and “manipulated” her into removing photos of herself in swimsuits, and disapproved of her “inappropriate friendships with men” and with “unstable women”.

“I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control ppl [sic] like he did to me,” she added.

Hill has not yet publicly responded to Brady’s allegations.

How to get help for domestic abuse:

If you’re in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don’t stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it’s not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women’s Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It’s Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.

• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men’s violence towards women.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you’re worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you’ve been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.