‘You’re being a Karen’: Kanye West slams Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has been branded a 'Karen' by Kanye West. Photo / Piers Morgan Uncensored

Kanye West has slammed Piers Morgan in his latest outburst.

The rapper appeared on the outspoken talk show host’s show, Piers Morgan Unspoken, this week but things quickly took a turn when the two butted heads on air.

In a preview of the two hour episode – set to be released in NZ on October 22 at 1pm – Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband can be seen calling Morgan a “Karen” before arguing with the host.

“You don’t hold accountability to my pain. You’re being a Karen,” West told the Sky News host with Morgan replying, “I’m not a Karen.”

“I’m not going to cancel you and I’m not going to uncensor you. I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying. I think you don’t understand the pain you have been causing with some of these comments.” The talk show host told West.

Morgan is referring to the comments West has made on social media in recent months slamming both his ex-wife, her boyfriend at the time – Pete Davidson – and many other people who have stood against him.

“God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went through for years,” West continued.

The broadcaster went on to say that one form of racism does not justify another however the Donda star hit back and clarified he was not trying to be racist, instead he was expressing his emotions after being hurt.

The two locked horns on air. Photo / Piers Morgan Uncensored/Sky News

In another preview of the show, Morgan can be seen asking West about a recent controversial tweet in which he wrote “death con 3 On Jewish people”.

The talk show host asked if West regretted posting the tweet to which the Stronger singer said, “No. Absolutely not.”

Morgan quickly scolded his guest and said, “you should be”. While the musician refused to apologise for his anti-Semitic rant, after much debate, the star said “sorry for the people I hurt”, and attempted to justify his actions as “fighting fire with fire”.

The UK talk show host later revealed West walked out of filming the interview and said after “quite a struggle” between West and Morgan’s teams, they did eventually get the star to return.

It comes after news West has offered to buy a rightwing-friendly social network called Parler after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for recent disturbing posts.